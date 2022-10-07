PAID Network Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $37,812.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 83,070,175 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.0191239 USD and is down -10.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,894.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.