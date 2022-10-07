PalGold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,693.00 (PALG)

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. PalGold has a total market capitalization of $131,179.45 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PalGold token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PalGold

PalGold’s launch date was April 8th, 2021. PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 tokens. The Reddit community for PalGold is https://reddit.com/r/playandlike/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. PalGold’s official website is playandlike.com. The official message board for PalGold is playandlike.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PalGold

According to CryptoCompare, “PalGold (PALG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron10 platform. PalGold has a current supply of 99,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PalGold is 0.00200463 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $92.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playandlike.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PalGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PalGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PalGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

