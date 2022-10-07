Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $36,564.96 and $49,097.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny token can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001841 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032700 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a token. It launched on October 23rd, 2020. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,232 tokens. Pancake Bunny’s official message board is pancakebunny-finance.readthedocs.io/en/main. Pancake Bunny’s official website is pancakebunny.finance. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @pancakebunnyfin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

According to CryptoCompare, “Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pancake Bunny has a current supply of 910,789 with 510,232 in circulation. The last known price of Pancake Bunny is 0.07466248 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $49,324.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pancakebunny.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.