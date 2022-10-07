Pangolin (PNG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $338,517.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $338,517.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin token can currently be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,085,395 tokens. The official website for Pangolin is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pangolin is medium.com/pangolin-exchange. The Reddit community for Pangolin is https://reddit.com/r/pangolinexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin (PNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Pangolin has a current supply of 230,000,000 with 129,085,395 in circulation. The last known price of Pangolin is 0.09453697 USD and is down -14.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,761,984.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pangolin.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.