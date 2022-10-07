Pantos (PAN) Price Hits $0.0569

Pantos (PAN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Pantos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market cap of $27.66 million and approximately $11,914.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 18th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @pantosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io.

Buying and Selling Pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos (PAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pantos has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pantos is 0.05743548 USD and is down -10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $79.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pantos.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

