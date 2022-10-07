Parachute Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $349,633.44 and approximately $62,159.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is https://reddit.com/r/parachutetoken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is parachutedao.org.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute (PAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Parachute has a current supply of 999,628,334.0000002 with 878,603,674.7772146 in circulation. The last known price of Parachute is 0.00037922 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $77,879.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parachutedao.org.”

