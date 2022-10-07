Paralink Network (PARA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $48,258.00

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Paralink Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Paralink Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Paralink Network has a market cap of $402,604.06 and $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Paralink Network

Paralink Network was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 tokens. The official website for Paralink Network is paralink.network. Paralink Network’s official message board is blog.paralink.network. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @paralinknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paralink Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network (PARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Paralink Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Paralink Network is 0.0012335 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $32,043.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paralink.network/.”

