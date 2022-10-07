Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $8.03

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be bought for $8.03 or 0.00040964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $30.77 million and $7.16 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s launch date was January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,832,828 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @twitter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 3,832,826 in circulation. The last known price of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is 8.08839579 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $5,387,768.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain/.”

