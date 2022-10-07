Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 71 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,308,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.31.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.