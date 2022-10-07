Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.14.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

PLC stock opened at C$23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$815.05 million and a PE ratio of 22.36. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$23.33 and a 12-month high of C$42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.80.

Insider Activity at Park Lawn

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at C$557,976. In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$557,976. Also, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $155,086 over the last ninety days.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

