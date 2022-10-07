Park Star Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1,306.40 (P-S-T-A-R)

Park Star (P-S-T-A-R) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Park Star has traded 92.3% lower against the dollar. One Park Star token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Park Star has a total market capitalization of $1,306.40 and approximately $106,681.00 worth of Park Star was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Park Star

Park Star’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. Park Star’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,600,000,000 tokens. Park Star’s official website is park-star.com. The official message board for Park Star is medium.com/@gregorfizzler. The Reddit community for Park Star is https://reddit.com/r/park_star_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Park Star’s official Twitter account is @parkstartoken.

Park Star Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Park Star (P-S-T-A-R) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Park Star has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Park Star is 0.00000082 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $43.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://park-star.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Park Star directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Park Star should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Park Star using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

