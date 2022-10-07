Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.75.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $260.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

