Particl (PART) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Particl has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00086740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00067036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007843 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,501,364 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is https://reddit.com/r/particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Particl is particl.news. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl (PART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Particl has a current supply of 11,751,238.04984224 with 12,498,948.56347426 in circulation. The last known price of Particl is 0.38940113 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,287.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://particl.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

