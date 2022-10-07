Pastel Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.24 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Pastel has a market cap of $3.24 million and $5.04 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pastel has traded up 137.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pastel Profile

Pastel’s genesis date was January 1st, 2021. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @pastelnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/pastelnetworkofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pastel is www.pastel.network. Pastel’s official message board is medium.com/pastelnetwork.

Buying and Selling Pastel

According to CryptoCompare, “Pastel (PSL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Pastel has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pastel is 0.00119757 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,729,896.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pastel.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pastel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

