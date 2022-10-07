PayAccept (PAYT) Price Tops $0.0691 on Major Exchanges

PayAccept (PAYT) traded up 170.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, PayAccept has traded up 109.7% against the dollar. One PayAccept token can now be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayAccept has a total market cap of $992,342.98 and approximately $18,304.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PayAccept’s genesis date was June 12th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 tokens. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/payaccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept (PAYT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayAccept has a current supply of 45,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PayAccept is 0.07684133 USD and is up 16.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $37,097.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.payaccept.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayAccept should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

