Paybswap One Day Volume Reaches $26.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Paybswap has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Paybswap token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $44,733.66 and $26.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 tokens. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paybswap’s official website is paybswap.finance. The official message board for Paybswap is t.me/paybswapann. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Paybswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Paybswap (PAYB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Paybswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 154,142,638.54431352 in circulation. The last known price of Paybswap is 0.00020432 USD and is down -31.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $33.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paybswap.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.