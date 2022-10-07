Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading Up 2.9%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 29,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,800,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

