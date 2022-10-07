PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
PC Connection Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $828.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at PC Connection
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Further Reading
