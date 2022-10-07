Peanut (NUX) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

Peanut (NUX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Peanut token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $139,545.60 and $210,479.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peanut Token Profile

Peanut was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 tokens. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @peanuttrade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peanut is peanut.trade. Peanut’s official message board is medium.com/peanut-trade.

Peanut Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut (NUX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Peanut has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 9,476,069.0509131 in circulation. The last known price of Peanut is 0.01442506 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $318,019.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peanut.trade.”

