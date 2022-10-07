Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.23 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 135.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 48,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

