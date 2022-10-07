Pendal Group Ltd Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

