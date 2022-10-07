Pendal Group Ltd Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

