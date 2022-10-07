Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.43 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

