Pendal Group Ltd Sells 22,602 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,602 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after buying an additional 13,859,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 897,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.55 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

