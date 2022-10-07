Pendle (PENDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.77 Million

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Pendle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and $504,936.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pendle Token Profile

Pendle launched on April 28th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,769,450 tokens. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pendle is medium.com/pendle. The official website for Pendle is pendle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle (PENDLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pendle has a current supply of 188,700,000 with 184,769,450.02911192 in circulation. The last known price of Pendle is 0.05398433 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $565,787.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pendle.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.