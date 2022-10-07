Penguin Finance (PEFI) One Day Volume Tops $10,613.00

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Penguin Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $236,682.57 and approximately $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Penguin Finance Token Profile

Penguin Finance was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 tokens. Penguin Finance’s official website is www.penguinfinance.io. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Penguin Finance’s official message board is penguin-finance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Penguin Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Penguin Finance (PEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Penguin Finance has a current supply of 15,264,810 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Penguin Finance is 0.01570274 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,055.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.penguinfinance.io/.”

