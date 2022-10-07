Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $217.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $194.66 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $290.36. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -374.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $1,650,739. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Penumbra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

