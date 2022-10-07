PEPS Coin Market Cap Tops $737,267.38 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $737,267.38 and approximately $39.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a cryptocurrency . PEPS Coin has a current supply of 62,219,145.68866434 with 61,549,272.00508367 in circulation. The last known price of PEPS Coin is 0.01408252 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $73.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://peps.today.”

