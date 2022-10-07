PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in PepsiCo by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

