PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $173.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.95. The company has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

