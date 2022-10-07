Perpetual Protocol Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.36 million and $4.69 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.com.

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Perpetual Protocol has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 90,775,000 in circulation. The last known price of Perpetual Protocol is 0.58260402 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $6,041,450.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perp.com.”

