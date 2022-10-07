Persistence Market Cap Tops $83.57 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $83.57 million and $535,787.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 151,517,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,617,286 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Persistence has a current supply of 151,467,013.000979 with 128,567,013.000979 in circulation. The last known price of Persistence is 0.64556184 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $326,185.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://persistence.one.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

