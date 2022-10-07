Petaverse One Day Volume Reaches $32,393.00 (PETA)

Petaverse (PETA) traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Petaverse has a market capitalization of $19,810.17 and approximately $32,393.00 worth of Petaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Petaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Petaverse has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

About Petaverse

Petaverse’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Petaverse’s total supply is 200,000,000,000,000 tokens. Petaverse’s official Twitter account is @petaversecoin. Petaverse’s official website is www.petaverse.app.

Buying and Selling Petaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Petaverse (PETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Petaverse has a current supply of 200,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Petaverse is 0 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.petaverse.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Petaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Petaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Petaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

