Peter Bazalgette Acquires 212,249 Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Stock

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) insider Peter Bazalgette bought 212,249 shares of Saga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £199,514.06 ($241,075.47).

Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 85.55 ($1.03) on Friday. Saga plc has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 344 ($4.16). The company has a market cap of £120.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.11.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

