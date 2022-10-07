PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

PetroChina Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

PetroChina Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.657 per share. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

