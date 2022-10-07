Pettee Investors Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.9 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.