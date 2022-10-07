Phantasma Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $25.95 million and $251,999.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00086129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00065302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007671 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official message board is phantasma.io/news. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma (SOUL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Phantasma has a current supply of 105,220,281 with 106,639,230 in circulation. The last known price of Phantasma is 0.25082294 USD and is down -7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $278,107.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantasma.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.