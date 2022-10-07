Philip Morris International Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Philip Morris International in a research report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $5.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

PM stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

