Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

PSX opened at $93.36 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.