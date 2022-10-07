PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0067 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $252,354.27 and $39,677.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

PhoenixDAO’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,504,440 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PhoenixDAO is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@phoenixdao. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PhoenixDAO has a current supply of 110,000,000 with 74,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of PhoenixDAO is 0.0068146 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,490.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phoenixdao.io.”

