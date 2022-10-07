Phoneum Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $60,603.64 and $85.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.83 or 0.99998744 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002050 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00053014 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @phoneummobile and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/phoneum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoneum (PHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Tron10 platform. Phoneum has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 3,172,679,615.79 in circulation. The last known price of Phoneum is 0.0000191 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phoneum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

