Phuture Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Phuture token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Phuture has a total market cap of $587,768.80 and $8,694.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phuture has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phuture

Phuture launched on May 9th, 2021. Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 tokens. Phuture’s official website is www.phuture.finance. Phuture’s official message board is phuture-finance.medium.com. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phuture Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phuture (PHTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Phuture has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Phuture is 0.02318093 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $6,386.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.phuture.finance.”

