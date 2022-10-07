Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Cap Reaches $2.93 Million

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $2.93 million and $786,215.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00007901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pickle Finance has a current supply of 1,912,382.81269924 with 1,908,030.36801721 in circulation. The last known price of Pickle Finance is 1.40754756 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $531,546.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pickle.finance/.”

