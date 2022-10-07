PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $600,808.26 and approximately $21,193.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,539.03 or 1.00011891 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064015 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005047 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a token. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a current supply of 87,161,996.46257955 with 14,782,645.64158231 in circulation. The last known price of PieDAO DOUGH v2 is 0.04030352 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,407.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.piedao.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

