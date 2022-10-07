Pig Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.48 Million (PIG)

Pig Finance (PIG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Pig Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pig Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $191,982.00 worth of Pig Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pig Finance has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.21 or 0.01627872 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Pig Finance Profile

Pig Finance (CRYPTO:PIG) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. Pig Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pig Finance is pigtoken.finance. Pig Finance’s official message board is pig-finance.medium.com. Pig Finance’s official Twitter account is @pig_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pig Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pig Finance (PIG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pig Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pig Finance is 0.00000002 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $257,900.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pigtoken.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pig Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pig Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pig Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

