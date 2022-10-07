Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Cap of $178,503.70

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $178,503.70 and approximately $3,316.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,573.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00271142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00140447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00747858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00601787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00248561 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is https://reddit.com/r/pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin (PGN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PGN through the process of mining. Pigeoncoin has a current supply of 7,514,364,865. The last known price of Pigeoncoin is 0.00002417 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,284.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pigeoncoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

