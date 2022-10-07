Pika (PIKA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $594,648.40

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Pika has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Pika has a total market capitalization of $594,648.40 and approximately $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pika token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pika Token Profile

Pika’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/pikacrypto/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pika is pikacrypto.com. Pika’s official message board is pikacrypto.com. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pikacrypto_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pika (PIKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pika has a current supply of 49,805,655,002,287 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pika is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pikacrypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pika should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

