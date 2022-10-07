Pinknode Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (PNODE)

Pinknode (PNODE) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Pinknode token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Pinknode has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinknode has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pinknode

Pinknode launched on May 14th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Pinknode is medium.com/pinknode. The official website for Pinknode is pinknode.io. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinknode

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode (PNODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pinknode has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pinknode is 0.00933809 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $94.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pinknode.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinknode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinknode using one of the exchanges listed above.

