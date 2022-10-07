Piper Sandler Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $250.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $275.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.19. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

