Piper Sandler Raises Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $84.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXNX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

